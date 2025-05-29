Virat Kohli's Playoff Records Massive Concern For RCB Ahead of Qualifier 1 vs PBKS: Check Stats And Numbers

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Without a doubt, spotlight would be on Virat Kohli when Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Punjab Kings in the much-awaited IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 on Thursday at Mullanpur. Kohli, who has recently retired from Test cricket, has been in sublime touch throughout this IPL season. He has already amassed 602 runs in 13 outings and has been unstoppable. His runs have come at a staggering strike rate of 147.91.

RCB fans would hope he gets going against Punjab. But the, there is a concern with Kohli come the IPL Playoff stage. He does not have good numbers in the business end of the tournament and certainly he would like to change that tonight.

Kohli's Dismal Record in IPL Playoffs

Kohli, who is known to be a modern-day batting legend, has never stood up and delivered in the backend of the cash-rich league. In the 15 outings in the playoffs, the 36-year-old has amassed 341 runs at an average of 26.23 and a strike rate of 121.78. These are not numbers one would associate with the former RCB captain. And he has two fifties in the IPL Playoffs stage. The last one came way back in 2016. Kohli would be expected to rise to the occasion like he has in the past in blue. Given his experience, he would be desperate to make a mark in the game tonight.

Up until now, Kohli and Phil Salt have formed a successful pair at the top and have been one of the big reasons why RCB have dominated in the 2025 season. RCB would be hoping for a repeat of that at Mullanpur.

RCB vs PBKS H2H