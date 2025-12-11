Virat Kohli's RCB May Gun For THIS Indian Bowler During IPL Auction; Irfan Pathan Makes Huge Prediction

IPL Auction: The speculations are rife over who goes where at the auction and who will get a bid. While all these talks are happening, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has made a prediction on a young Indian pacer. As per Pathan, former Mumbai Indians player Akash Madhwal may get a bid from reigning IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Pathan feels Madhwal has a good yorker and RCB may want it.

‘Yorker is his biggest strength’

"Akash Madhwal is a young bowler. When he played for Mumbai, he brought a lot of excitement. He used to bowl a very good yorker. The yorker is his biggest strength," the former India all-rounder said.

"If proper faith is shown in him to bowl two or three overs in the end, he can emerge as an incredible bowler. RCB won't be a bad option because he is a bowler who bowls a very good yorker, and you will need someone like that," he added.

Players Retained, Released by RCB

Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, and Suyash Sharma.

Swastik Chikara, Mayank Agarwal, Liam Livingstone, Manoj Bhandage, Lungi Ngidi, Mohit Rathee.