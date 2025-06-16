'Gambhir Quota?' Harshit Rana Asked to Stay Back And Not Anshul Kamboj Baffles Netizens Ahead of India-England Headingley Test

India vs England: India pacer Harshit Rana, who was part of the ‘A’ squad, has been asked to stay back in England and join the senior team ahead of the Headingley Test. Most fans are finding the call to have Rana and not Anshul Kamboj baffling. Fans feel Rana was chosen as he is part of the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise and has the backing of Gambhir. Is that really the case?

While it is hard to make any comment on it, there is no secret about Gambhir having a liking towards Rana. At KKR, fans have seen how Gambhir backed Rana and also during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Do you think this is the right call, here are some of the fan reactions.

Gambhir Unfair With Kamboj?

The 24-year old Kamboj was impressive with the ball for India-A against the England Lions where he picked up five wickets in two games and also scored a valuable fifty. There were reports in the recent past that the management is keen on adding Kamboj to the set-up, but that has not happened as he has been released.

On the other hand, Rana played the first unofficial Test and picked up just a wicket.

Will Rana Get a Game?

Now that Rana has been asked to stay back in England, it would be interesting to see if he gets a game or not. He was part of the Indian side in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, where he performed decently.