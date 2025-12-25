Updated 25 December 2025 at 10:08 IST
Virat Kohli's VHT Match Was Shifted From Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy to BCCI's Centre of Excellence. Here's Why
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli's VHT game was scheduled to be played at the Chinnaswamy, but was shifted from there at the last hour.
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli was playing a domestic match after a long time and the buzz was expected to be high. The match was scheduled to be played at the iconic Chinnaswamy stadium, but was shifted at the 11th hour to BCCI's Centre of Excellence. While this did not go down well with fans as they could not get a glimpse of Kohli as the game was played behind closed doors. After the game is now over, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has now revealed the reason behind the last-minute change. He confessed that the reason behind the move was that KSCA had failed to comply with key safety and security recommendations.
No VHT Games at Chinnaswamy?
“After Venkatesh Prasad (former cricketer) led team was elected to administer the KSCA, they met the Chief Minister and deputy CM, seeking permission to host cricket matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The cabinet after discussion authorised me as the Home Minister to take a decision,” Parameshwara told reporters as per Indian Express.
“I had constituted a committee headed by Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) commissioner Maheshwar Rao and consisting of police commissioner and other department officials to visit the stadium and provide feedback," he added.
Kohli Bossed vs Andhra
Kohli was the star of the show for Delhi against Andhra. The 37-year old star hit a blazing 131 off 101 balls to power his side to a convincing win. His whirlwind knock featured three sixes and 14 fours. He looked in sublime touch and that is good for Indian cricket.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 25 December 2025 at 10:04 IST