Virat Kohli's VHT Match Was Shifted From Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy to BCCI's Centre of Excellence. Here's Why

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli was playing a domestic match after a long time and the buzz was expected to be high. The match was scheduled to be played at the iconic Chinnaswamy stadium, but was shifted at the 11th hour to BCCI's Centre of Excellence. While this did not go down well with fans as they could not get a glimpse of Kohli as the game was played behind closed doors. After the game is now over, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has now revealed the reason behind the last-minute change. He confessed that the reason behind the move was that KSCA had failed to comply with key safety and security recommendations.