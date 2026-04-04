'Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Had Bad Patches': Gujarat Titans Downplay Concerns Over Jos Buttler's Form Ahead Of IPL 2026 Clash vs RR

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans will hope to get back to winning ways when they host Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2026 encounter at Narendra Modi Stadium. The Titans lost to the Punjab Kings in their IPL 2026 opener, but will be determined to shrug off their previous concerns on home turf.

Gujarat Titans Back Joss Buttler To Return To Form

Gujarat Titans have been tipped as a top-heavy side due to their reliance on their top order. Their batting mostly relies on Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler, while the addition of Glenn Phillips has added some much-needed boost to their batting. Buttler's form has been a major concern coming into this edition of IPL.

The former English captain has struggled for consistency with the bat, having scored just one half-century across four ICC tournaments for England. Gujarat's batting philosophy has been to ensure at least one of their top three batters stays till the end, but given Buttler's recent form, it could be a high risk.

But Gujarat Titans assistant coach Aashish Kapoor believes all it takes is just one innings for Buttler to return to form.

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Ahead of the RR clash, he said, “He’s a top player, and there’s no doubt about it. I don’t think you people doubt that either. Yeah, he had a bad 1–1.5 months, which can happen to any player, and has happened to most top-class players, including Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, who had such patches. But these players always come back,”

“Now, he must be really eager because such players have great pride in themselves to do well. You could see the way he batted in the last match as well, trying to apply himself and wanting to make a statement that he’s back in form. It’s a matter of one inning for such players to return to form, and I think he’s on the right path, so it shouldn’t be a problem.”

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Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Squad