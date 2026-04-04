Sunil Gavaskar Delivers No Nonsense Verdict On CSK's Struggling Bowling Attack After Defeat To PBKS: 'They Need To Get It In Order'

IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) conceded a five-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the seventh match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on Friday, April 3.

Punjab Kings young sensation Priyansh Arya was named the 'Player of the Match' after he played a 39-run knock from 11 balls at a strike rate of 354.55. Arya slammed three fours and four sixes during his time on the crease.

After Chennai's defeat to Punjab, big questions have been raised regarding CSK's bowling attack. In the first two matches of the IPL, the Super Kings have failed to defend a target and have conceded a defeat.

ALSO READ: CSK Coach Stephen Fleming Defends Sanju Samson Despite Poor Outing Against Punjab Kings In IPL 2026

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Sunil Gavaskar Opens Up On CSK's Bowling Attack

While speaking on Star Sports, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said that Chennai's biggest concern for the rest of the tournament will be their bowling attack.

Gavaskar pointed out that the CSK batters need to score around 225-230 runs to give their bowling attack a chance. He further added that the bowling attack needs to get back in order.

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“From what we’ve seen so far, CSK’s biggest concern for the rest of the tournament will be their bowling. It means they may have to consistently score around 225–230 to give their bowlers a chance. Most teams now have significant batting depth, like we saw with Punjab Kings where Marcus Stoinis came in at No. 7 and struck the ball cleanly with proper cricketing shots. With many sides batting deep, Chennai will need to get their bowling in order,” Sunil Gavaskar said.

CSK To Face RCB In Their Next IPL 2026 Fixture

Following their defeat to Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) sit at the bottom of the IPL 2026 standings with a net run rate of -2.562 and are yet to open their account this season.