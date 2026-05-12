Virat Kohli 'Sensitive to Criticism'? Sanjay Manjrekar Makes Huge Revelation Amid IPL 2026 Season

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli is arguably the most popular cricketer of the generation and hence it is not surprising that he is always in the spotlight. Kohli is currently having a hot and cold IPL season where he has not been able to get off the mark in his last two outings and hence is also facing some backlash. Amid all this, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has made a huge revelation. As per Manjrekar, Kohli is ‘sensitive to criticism’ which invariably means that the former RCB captain does not tale criticism well.

‘Very sensitive to criticism’

Manjrekar recalled how Kohli felt ‘cold’ during a toss conducted by him as he had made some comments about the later earlier.

"That is very important to him (staying private). But he is somebody who is also very sensitive to criticism. Yeah, yeah, I think he gets to know about what's being said about him, because I've had experience with him as a captain and player. And suddenly one day I would find him very cold at the toss or whatever, and I would think, perhaps he heard something that was being said about him," Manjrekar said during Sportstar's Insight Edge Podcast.

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"So he's one of those first guys who kept saying, 'You know, we don't care about what people say,' but he's also very sensitive. But maybe it's a good thing as well; if he hears that kind of criticism or something negative, that will just spur him on to get that next big hundred," he added.

Kohli-IPL Bound

Kohli is currently featuring in the IPL as RCB chase their second title. Kohli is an integral part of the side and would be hoping to get back into form when Bengaluru take on Kolkata on May 13.