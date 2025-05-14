Virat Kohli to Get a Farewell in Whites After Test Retirement? RCB Fans Plan Special Tribute For No. 269 During IPL 2025 - Check DEETS

Virat Kohli Retirement: It was abrupt and super surprising how Kohli called it a day from the longer version of the game - he loved so much. His illustrious career spanned over 14 years and he ruled the game and how. Rated as one of the best to have held a bat, Kohli's untimely Test retirement at 36 was unfathomable for his innumerable fans. The fans reckoned Kohli, who has given them so much joy and happiness for years, deserves a better farewell.

And hence there is a campaign that has been started by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans where they would be paying tribute to Kohli in whites during IPL 2025. For the unversed, when IPL 2025 resumes, RCB take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium. It will also be the first game he plays since announcing his retirement.

How Did The Idea Incept?

A die-hard Virat Kohli fans, named Vishnu, started this on X. He took to the microblogging platform and urged support from fans to execute this. He urged fans to wear whites at the Chinnaswamy instead of the RCB jersey. His post read, "For the next RCB match, could you help spread the word and encourage fans to wear Test whites in the stadium as a tribute to Virat Kohli?” Vishnu wrote.