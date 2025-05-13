BCCI's IPL 2025 Resumption Plans Hit New Roadblock, Cricket South Africa Puts Up Huge Condition Ahead Of WTC Final Against Australia

The IPL 2025 is all set to resume from May 17, when Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The cash-rich tournament was halted during the rising tension between India and Pakistan and the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was called off.

The rest of the 17 matches are scheduled to be held at six venues across the country. Many overseas players left the country after the tournament was called off and there have been concerns about how the teams will stack up ahead of the resumption of the tournament. But BCCI is now facing a new issue as Cricket South Africa has set a May 26 deadline for the players to return.

Currently, 20 players are involved in the IPL for the 10 IPL teams and among them, eight have been named in the squad for the World Test Championship final. The Proteas will face Australia in the summit clash, which will be held at Lord's from June 11. As per the original schedule, the final was supposed to be held on May 25, but the revised schedule has rescheduled the final to June 3.

As quoted by Cricbuzz, head coach Shukri Conrad confirmed the development. "The initial agreement with the IPL and the BCCI was with the final being on the (May) 25th, our players would return on the 26th so that it allows them ample time before we fly out on the 30th. Nothing has changed from our perspective.

“That is the ongoing conversations that are being had between people in a higher pay grade than I am, i.e. the Director of Cricket (Enoch Nkwe) and Pholetsi Mosek (CSA CEO), so they're dealing with that. But as it stands, we're not budging on that, I don't think. We want our players back on the 26th, and hopefully that comes to fruition.”

IPL 2025 Playoffs Revised Schedule

Qualifier 1 – May 29

Eliminator – May 30

Qualifier 2 – June 1

Final – June 3