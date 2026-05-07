Virat Kohli to Open, Josh Hazlewood OUT; Check RCB's Predicted XII, Impact Player For Today's IPL 2026 Match vs LSG

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be playing against Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on May 7, Thursday. While the match is expected to be a mouthwatering clash as both sides have renowned power-hitters, there is little to no doubt that RCB would be slight favourites given their current form in comparison with their opponent. RCB are currently third in the points table and a win would get them closer to qualification. They have played nine matches and won six. Their opponents Lucknow are having a season to forget. Languishing at the bottom, LSG have won merely two out of the nine games they played.

In this piece, we will predict the the possible XII RCB may field.

Virat Kohli to Open, Josh Hazlewood OUT

Virat Kohli would be opening with young Jacob Bethell in the game against Lucknow. The two are slowly but surely getting used to each other. It is a settled RCB order where Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar follow the openers. Both Padikkal and Patidar have been in ominous form. In fact, RCB are unstoppable. There is more power beyond the top four which will see Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Venkatesh Iyer. No doubt this batting order packs a punch and can destroy any bowling unit on any given day.

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It will be a big occasion for veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he would be playing his 200th game in the league. Ands finally, there could be a toss up between Josh Hazlewood and Jacob Duffy.

RCB Predicted XII: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Venkatesh Iyer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood/Jacob Duffy