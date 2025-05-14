Virat Kohli Transformed Indian Test Cricket Through His Aura, Swagger, and Passion - Nasser Hussain

When former Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket, it led to a flood of tributes from the cricketing world.

Kohli scored 9,230 runs in 123 Tests and finishes fourth in India's all-time list of Test run-scorers. What's more, he captained his side in 68 of his Tests - 40 of which ended in an Indian victory.

And Hussain lauded the ‘aura, swagger and passion’ that took Indian cricket to new heights.

Kohli's Legacy Explained

"I have been a massive Virat Kohli fan over the last 14 years - his stats speak for themselves - but he was so much more than that. It was his aura, swagger, and passion. We know Indian cricket fans, and the game means so much to them," Hussain told the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.

Hussain added that Kohli changed the way India played cricket and that whoever gets the task of replacing him would have a huge task to live up to.

"He took India to No 1 in the world, and they stayed there for about 42 months. He completely changed the way they play cricket. Whoever takes on that mantle has got something to live up to. He made India into the force they are today."

Tough Task Ahead for India

Kohli's retirement, however, puts the Indian team in something of a pickle heading into a crucial Test series.

The next big Test series will be the India vs England one starting June 20 - and Kohli's absence in the batting line-up will be deeply felt.