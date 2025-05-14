'Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Should Have Played Till 50': Yuvraj Singh's Father Yograj's Bizarre Remark on Test Retirement of Indian Stalwarts

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, two of arguably India's best batters of the generation, called time on their illustrious Test careers recently. While most have hailed the two icons of Indian cricket, some have on the contrary gone on to question the timing of their announcement.

Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj is the latest to join the bandwagon. As per Yograj, the two stalwarts should ideally have gone on to play till 50. He also expressed his dissappointment that there is no one to guide the youngsters now.

‘Greatest players should play till 50’

"The greatest players should play till 50 years of age... I am sad about their retirement as no one is left to motivate the youngsters now," Yograj said while speaking to ANI.

Yograj also went onto speak of the transition phase in 2011 and the difficulties faced.

"When many players were either removed, retired, or coerced into retirement in 2011, the team fell apart and has still not stood back up."

He also went onto claim that there was a lot of cricket still left in Kohli and Rohit. He also claimed that when there is a team full of youngsters, it is bound to ‘fall apart’.

The RoKo Story

Rohit announced his Test retirement first, under suspicious circumstances. The circumstances were suspicious because he had admitted that he was looking forward to leading the side in England few days before the announcement.

As for Kohli, most reports claimed that he was not happy with BCCI's restrictions on family travels during tours.