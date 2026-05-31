Virat Kohli vs Kagiso Rabada, Shubman Gill vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Battles to Watch Out For During RCB-GT IPL 2026 Final

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli vs Kagiso Rabada; the sheer prospect of the contest is extremely mouthwatering and in IPL, we have seen the importance of match-ups and contests and how heavily teams plan. After two and a half months of grueling cricket, it boils down to this one final match. The two best teams of the season - Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans - would lock horns at the iconic Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. While the venue is home for the Titans, that would hardly matter given the fact that it is a new day and a new game and also RCB fans would certainly balance that out.

Battles to Watch Out For…

Virat Kohli vs Kagiso Rabada: Fans would be thrilled to watch two of the best in the business go hard at each other for the sake of their franchise. The contest would be mouthwatering as Rabada would like to get the big fish after how he was treated during a league game earlier in the season where the RCB legend hit the Titans pacer for five boundaries in one over. But again, eventually Rabada dismissed Kohli and had the last laugh. Kohli likes pace and Rabada would provide that. The contest is crucial because if Kohli gets some momentum, he would make life difficult for the Titans.

Shubman Gill vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Another contest that could be match-defining. The experienced pacer has been picking early wickets this season and that bis exactly what his job will be when he comes up against the Titans openers - Gill and Sai Sudarshan. If he can get an early breakthrough, it would break the spine of GT.

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