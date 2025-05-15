Virat Kohli vs Shubman Gill: GT Skipper Is At The Same Point In His Career Where The Ex-RCB Skipper Was Before Being Appointed Test Skipper

IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli retiring from Test cricket is, in many ways, a big setback for the Indian cricket team, but maybe it was something that the former India skipper was absolutely sure about, and hence he decided to walk away from the game. What has been more shocking is the fact that star duo Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli both decided to retire from the longest format of the game within a matter of a few days.

Shubman Gill vs Virat Kohli: Stat Comparison Before Being Crowned Indian Test Skipper

There are rumors that Shubman Gill might be crowned as India's next Test skipper. Though Jasprit Bumrah was always considered to be the one to take up the leadership duties once Rohit left, it seems as if his workload management has been a big roadblock, and the BCCI might just go ahead and appoint Shubman Gill as the Test skipper.

Shubman Gill has always been considered as Kohli's heir. The blue-eyed boy of Indian cricket looks all ready to go to the next level, and the situation in which Shubman is, as of now, is similar to what Kohli was back in 2014, before being crowned as the Test skipper of the Indian Test team.

By September 2014, much ahead of the away Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, Kohli had played 29 Test matches, had scored 1,855 runs at an average of 39.46. Shubman Gill, on the other hand, has played 32 Test matches so far and has scored 1,893 runs at an average of 35.06. By the time Kohli was appointed the Indian Test skipper, he had won two ICC trophies (2011 and 2013), and Shubman Gill too has one ICC trophy to his name.

Big Test For Team India Ahead

The Indian Test team is now in a transitional phase. The team is bereft of experience and also leadership. Head Coach Gautam Gambhir will have a lot on his plate, and he needs to build a champion team from the youngsters who are at his disposal.

India will travel to England next for a five-match Test series. The upcoming tour also marks the start of India's WTC 2027 campaign. The England tour will be a herculean task for India, but it also marks the dawn of a new era in Indian Test cricket.