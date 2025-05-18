'Virat Kohli Was A Giant': Ex-RCB Coach Opens Up On Former India Skipper's Retirement From Test Cricket, Feels He The Right Moment To Bid Adieu

Talismanic batter Virat Kohli bid adieu to Test cricket on May 12th. His retirement from red ball cricket came as a shock to cricket fans all over the world.

While announcing the news, the 36-year-old took to his official Instagram handle and said that the red-ball cricket has 'tested him, shaped him, and taught him lessons'.

"It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life," Virat Kohli wrote on Instagram.

"I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off," the talismanic batter concluded.

Sanjay Bangar Opens Up On Virat Kohli's Test Retirement

While speaking on JioStar, former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) coach Sanjay Bangar opened up on Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket, saying he was sad after getting the news.

He showered praise on the top-order batter, calling him a giant of his era. The former cricketer felt that Kohli could have played in the Test cricket for more years. However, he accepted that Kohli made up his mind of retiring a long back.

"It was a sad day for me personally. He was a giant of his era. I tried to reason with him – there were still a few good years of Test cricket left in him. But he had made up his mind," Sanjay Bangar said on JioStar.

Bangar added that Virat Kohli chose the right moment to retire since people are still asking 'why now?', which is the 'hallmark' of a great sportsman.

"He was convinced about the timing, and once he made that decision, there was no going back. We must respect that. In our country, letting go is not always appreciated, but Virat chose the right moment. He retired when people were still asking ‘why now?’ – and that’s often the hallmark of a great sportsman," he added.

