Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya Likely to be Rested in ODIs vs New Zealand, What About Shreyas Iyer?

India vs New Zealand: While the Board of Control of Cricket in India has announced the T20I side that will take on New Zealand in a five-match series; the ODI squad is yet to be announced. India will play a three-match ODI series against the Blackcaps, starting January 11. While speculations are on over who will make the cut and who misses out, a report on Cricbuzz claims that Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya would be rested for that as they have a huge T20 season coming up. Bumrah has not played a single ODI since the 2023 WC final, and Pandya last played an ODI for India since the Champions Trophy final in March.

Now, with two of the biggest stars out; the question is - what about Shreyas Iyer?

What about Shreyas Iyer?

Iyer is not in the Mumbai squad as he is at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) since December 25 for further assessment of his recovery from a serious spleen injury suffered during the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in October. While Iyer will be featuring in Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Maharashtra on January 3, ahead of the ODI squad selection. Spotlight would firmly be on him during that game, he will hope he performs well.

RoKo Take Centrestage

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been in top form in domestic and international cricket. They would play the three-match series against New Zealand. Rohit and Kohli would hope they can replicate their domestic form in the games against the Blackcaps. The star duo have already confessed that they wish to feature in the 2027 WC and given their form and fitness - one feels they should easily make it.