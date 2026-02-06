Virender Sehwag Applauds Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Fearless Knock in U19 World Cup Final: ‘Sun Has Risen on Bhartiya Cricket'

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag heaped laurels on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi following his thunderous knock at the ICC U19 World Cup Final. Sehwag went gaga over the young cricketer's performance and proclaimed that a future star of Indian cricket has arrived.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered one of his finest knocks in the ICC Under-19 World Cup final, scoring a brilliant 175 off just 80 balls and powering India U19 vastly in the first innings against England U19.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has earned immense praise from Virender Sehwag for his recent performance at the U19 World Cup Final. He deemed the 14-year-old a blazing, blinding, and unstoppable sensation. He added that the English bowlers tried everything, but they could not stop the trailblazing left-handed opener.

“VAIBHAV SURYAVANSHI. 175 off 80 balls, 15 fours + 15 sixes-equal fours, equal sixes, equal destruction. Suryavanshi = Born from the Sun dynasty. Today, he batted like one! Blazing. Blinding. Unstoppable. England bowlers tried everything. But you can’t stop the SUN. 'The Sun has risen on Bhartiya cricket!' Just a sign of the future,” Virender Sehwag tweeted on ‘X’.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Makes History With Blistering Knock

At the U19 World Cup Final, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a solid 175 off just 80 balls with a thunderous strike rate of 218.75. The 14-year-old opener smashed 15 boundaries and 15 sixes, making numerous records in the process.

Sooryavanshi troubled the English bowlers with his raw and sumptuous performance, smashing sixes and fours around the park and putting India in top gear early on.

Sooryavanshi's 175-run knock is the second-fastest hundred in the tournament's history. The 14-year-old also smashed the most sixes in a single U19 World Cup after hitting 30 sixes.