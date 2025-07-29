Wankhede Stadium Security In-Charge Arrested Over Theft Of IPL 2025 Jersey Worth 6.52 Lakhs

Updated 29 July 2025 at 22:57 IST
A security official at the Wankhede Stadium has been arrested on theft charges. The 43-year-old had looted the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) official merchandise store, stealing over 250 IPL 2025 jerseys worth ₹6.52 lakh. The local law enforcement authorities apprehended the accused, Farooque Aslam Khan, a few days ago. However, the accused has been released on bail, as per the police.
Stunning details of a heist that took place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai have come to light. A significant breach was highlighted on the stadium premises after several IPL 2025 jerseys were looted from the BCCI's official merchandise store inside the Wankhede Stadium in South Mumbai. A stadium security official had stolen several kits, flagging a major lapse in security.
As per the police, 43-year-old accused Farooque Aslam Khan had allegedly stolen 261 Indian Premier League (IPL) jerseys worth ₹6.52 lakh on June 13. The robbery came to light after an inventory audit was conducted, and officials from the cricket board approached the Marine Drive Police Station to complain about the incident on July 17.
The accused is believed to have sold many of the looted jerseys on the internet. Upon further investigation, the police found out that the stolen jerseys had been sold to a Haryana-based dealer. Additionally, they have also recovered 50 jerseys from Farooque Aslam Khan, who is a resident of Mira Road.
Further investigation is currently underway, and it is yet to be seen what the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) does to strengthen the security inside the BCCI office and the Wankhede Stadium. The recent theft calls for stricter action to avoid such scenarios in the future and to safeguard the zone.
