Wankhede Stadium Security In-Charge Arrested Over Theft Of IPL 2025 Jersey Worth 6.52 Lakhs

Fans during the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2024, at MA Chidambaram Stadium | Image: ANI

A security official at the Wankhede Stadium has been arrested on theft charges. The 43-year-old had looted the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) official merchandise store, stealing over 250 IPL 2025 jerseys worth ₹6.52 lakh. The local law enforcement authorities apprehended the accused, Farooque Aslam Khan, a few days ago. However, the accused has been released on bail, as per the police.

Wankhede Stadium Security Official Loots BCCI Merchandise Store, Steals IPL 2025 Jerseys

Stunning details of a heist that took place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai have come to light. A significant breach was highlighted on the stadium premises after several IPL 2025 jerseys were looted from the BCCI's official merchandise store inside the Wankhede Stadium in South Mumbai. A stadium security official had stolen several kits, flagging a major lapse in security.

As per the police, 43-year-old accused Farooque Aslam Khan had allegedly stolen 261 Indian Premier League (IPL) jerseys worth ₹6.52 lakh on June 13. The robbery came to light after an inventory audit was conducted, and officials from the cricket board approached the Marine Drive Police Station to complain about the incident on July 17.

Security Official Stole Jerseys To Sell Online, Further Investigation Underway

The accused is believed to have sold many of the looted jerseys on the internet. Upon further investigation, the police found out that the stolen jerseys had been sold to a Haryana-based dealer. Additionally, they have also recovered 50 jerseys from Farooque Aslam Khan, who is a resident of Mira Road.