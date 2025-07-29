Sitanshu Kotak Expresses Confidence In Dhruv Jurel Ahead Of Final Test Against England: 'He Is In The Same Mindset'

India's Dhruv Jurel celebrates his half-century during Day 3 of the 4th Test match against England, at JSCA International Stadium Complex, in Ranchi | Image: ANI

Sitanshu Kotak, the batting coach for Team India, believes Dhruv Jurel would be ready to take up the keeper-batter role midway in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. While Jurel has performed keeping duties, he is yet to bat in the series.

Jurel looks to be the man in command for the role after Rishabh Pant suffered a foot fracture during the Manchester Test. It was his second injury setback, as the Indian vice-captain had also hurt his fingers earlier during play.

Sitanshu Kotak Believes Dhruv Jurel Is Ready For The Task Against England

Dhruv Jurel made his Test debut against England when they visited India at the Rajkot Test, replacing KS Bharat behind the stumps. The wicketkeeper-batter put up impactful knocks in all three matches, including the 90-run knock that helped India win the Ranchi Test. Jurel emerged as the second-in-command to Rishabh Pant, India's regular stumper.

With the Indian vice-captain suffering a foot fracture, Dhruv Jurel is on track to be a part of the fifth and final Test match against England at The Oval. Coach Sitanshu Kotak believes the 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter is ready for the task.

"So, they all keep preparing for any stage, any injuries, any requirement; they should be ready to play. And I think he is in the same mindset.

"On the keeping side, he has already done it for long enough. The batting, I think, he is prepared, he is ready, and he is very, very talented. So, he will try and do his best; there is no doubt," Sitanshu Kotak said at the press conference.

N Jagadeesan Arrives To India Camp As Rishabh Pant's Replacement

While Dhruv Jurel looks like a poised pick for Team India's playing XI in the fifth test, a new wicketkeeper-batter has also joined the team. N Jagadeesan has been rewarded with his India call-up after his consistent performances in domestic cricket.

The BCCI shared a video of N Jagadeesan joining the India camp as Rishabh Pant's replacement in the series. At the Oval, the wicketkeeper-batter representing Tamil Nadu Cricket in domestics showed his fine batting skills in the nets, looking ready for action.