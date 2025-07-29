Sitanshu Kotak Expresses Confidence In Dhruv Jurel Ahead Of Final Test Against England: 'He Is In The Same Mindset'

Updated 29 July 2025 at 22:00 IST
Sitanshu Kotak, the batting coach for Team India, believes Dhruv Jurel would be ready to take up the keeper-batter role midway in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. While Jurel has performed keeping duties, he is yet to bat in the series.
Jurel looks to be the man in command for the role after Rishabh Pant suffered a foot fracture during the Manchester Test. It was his second injury setback, as the Indian vice-captain had also hurt his fingers earlier during play.
Dhruv Jurel made his Test debut against England when they visited India at the Rajkot Test, replacing KS Bharat behind the stumps. The wicketkeeper-batter put up impactful knocks in all three matches, including the 90-run knock that helped India win the Ranchi Test. Jurel emerged as the second-in-command to Rishabh Pant, India's regular stumper.
With the Indian vice-captain suffering a foot fracture, Dhruv Jurel is on track to be a part of the fifth and final Test match against England at The Oval. Coach Sitanshu Kotak believes the 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter is ready for the task.
"So, they all keep preparing for any stage, any injuries, any requirement; they should be ready to play. And I think he is in the same mindset.
"On the keeping side, he has already done it for long enough. The batting, I think, he is prepared, he is ready, and he is very, very talented. So, he will try and do his best; there is no doubt," Sitanshu Kotak said at the press conference.
Also Read: Team India Batting Coach Sets The Record Straight On Gautam Gambhir’s Dispute With The Ground Staff At The Oval
While Dhruv Jurel looks like a poised pick for Team India's playing XI in the fifth test, a new wicketkeeper-batter has also joined the team. N Jagadeesan has been rewarded with his India call-up after his consistent performances in domestic cricket.
Also Read: Can Joe Root Surpass Sachin Tendulkar's Record in Tests? Ex-England Captain Jos Buttler Makes Huge Prediction Ahead of 5th Test at Manchester
The BCCI shared a video of N Jagadeesan joining the India camp as Rishabh Pant's replacement in the series. At the Oval, the wicketkeeper-batter representing Tamil Nadu Cricket in domestics showed his fine batting skills in the nets, looking ready for action.
Whether Dhruv Jurel would receive the experience privilege or N Jagadeesan makes his debut for Team India is subject to witness.
Published 29 July 2025 at 22:00 IST