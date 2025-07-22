Washington Sundar at No. 3? Ravichandran Ashwin's Drops Bizarre Suggestion to Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill Ahead of Must-Win 4th Test

India vs England: Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has come up with a wild suggestion for Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill ahead of the must-win Manchester Test. Ashwin wants Washington Sundar to bat at No. 3 in place of out-of-form Karun Nair. There are already whispers doing the rounds that Nair may be dropped.

'Bat him at No.3 instead of Karun'

"A lot of people have said that Kuldeep has to play. If you have a lot of faith in Washington Sundar's batting, then send him to number 3 and let Kuldeep play. You have an option. Do you want to bring in Sai Sudarshan or Washington Sundar instead of Karun Nair? I will think like this. Nitish Kumar is not ready. If Nitish is not ready, can I bring in Shardul Thakur? Or do I want to play a specialist batter? So, I would go the other way of saying we will play Washi. Jadeja will also be there. And instead of Shardul Thakur, play Sai Sudarshan or Dhruv Jarrell. Play a specialist batter. Go to a bowler and back your spinner," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Will Karun Play at Old Trafford?

The talk is that Sai Sudarshan will replace Nair at Manchester. While that happens or not remains to be seen, surely the management will not have Sundar play at No. 3. It is not that Sundar has never batted in the top order. He bats regularly in the top for his Ranji side. in domestic cricket. In fact, he has a decent average of 38 in the 11 Tests that he has played.