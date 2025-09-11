Wasim Akram, Ex-Pakistan Captain, in Awe of Shubman Gill's Flick Six vs UAE in Asia Cup: 'Look at That Shot, Unbelievable'

Asia Cup 2025: It seemed like a net session as Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India cruised to a nine-wicket win in their opening Asia Cup 2025 encounter against the UAE on Wednesday. The Indian players won the game without breaking into a sweat, that is how convincing the win was. Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten as India knocked down the paltry 58-run chase in merely 27 balls. Gill remained unbeaten on 20* off nine balls, but it was a flick shot from the India vice-captain that floored former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram.

After watching Gill play that, Akram could not keep a lid over his emotions as he said it was an 'unbelievable' shot.

‘Just a flick of the wrists’

"Look at that shot, look at that shot, unbelievable! Into the stands. Just a flick of the wrists, unbelievable shot," he said while on commentary.

Kuldeep Stars For India

After having to sit out for a long time, Kuldeep Yadav finally got his opportunity and he grabbed it with both hands as he showed why he is not only one of the best spinners going around, but also showed that he could be a match-winner. Kuldeep picked up four wickets to rattle UAE. The good show with the ball also earned Kuldeep the Player of the Match award.

"Tried to hit the right length and it matters a lot, reading the batters on what they are trying to do. Even today as well, reacting to what the batters would do on the next ball," Kuldeep said at the post-match presentation.