Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav Garners Praise Following Four-Wicket Haul Against UAE, Netizens Call Him 'Best Spinner In World'

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav along with his teammates during Asia Cup 2025 clash against UAE | Image: X/@BCCI

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav-led India sealed a commanding nine-wicket victory over Muhammad Waseem's United Arab Emirates in the second match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 10.

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav was named the 'Player of the Match' following his four-wicket haul in his 2.1-over spell at an economy rate of 3.20. The 30-year-old conceded just seven runs in the first innings.

It was a statement win for Team India, which will help them to cross the upcoming hurdles at the Asia Cup 2025. The second match of the Asia Cup 2025 was so one-sided that it did not even last for two hours.

Kuldeep Yadav's four-fer and Shivam Dube's three-wicket haul helped the Men in Blue to start a desert storm in Dubai.

The hosts were 47 for 3 till the ninth over in the first innings, but later lost seven wickets for just 10 runs. It was a sheer dominance from the Indian bowling attack.

During the run chase, Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill gave the Men in Blue a comfortable start in the second inning. India chased down the 58-run target in just 4.3 overs. Shubman Gill hammered a four over the mid-on and helped the Men in Blue clinch a nine-wicket win over the UAE.

Netizens Hail Kuldeep Yadav Following Fiery Spell In Dubai

Following Kuldeep's dominant performance, cricket fans showered praise on the 30-year-old. calling him the best spinner in the white ball, currently.

Another fan added that life closed one door on Kuldeep, but he smashed it open in style. Other fans also heaped praise on Kuldeep for his remarkable comeback note.

Kuldeep Yadav's Stats In T20Is

Kuldeep Yadav made his T20I debut in 2017 against the West Indies. Following that, the Indian spinner has played 41 T20I matches and 40 innings, bagging 73 wickets at an economy rate of 6.72 and a bowling average of 13.4. He has two fifers in the 20-over format for India.