WATCH | Abhishek Sharma Craze? Fans Create Chaos Outside Barabati Stadium in Cuttack For Tickets For 1st T20I

Ind vs SA: Once the ODI series gets over in Vizag on Saturday, the focus will shift to T20Is where India will host South Africa in five games. It would be an important series for both sides as the T2- World Cup is a few weeks away and it will be played in India, Sri Lanka. Now that the Tests and ODI series is about to end, once would have expected a dip in ticket sales, but instead, the demand for T20I tickets have risen.

WATCH VIDEO

A clip has gone viral which shows a chaos outside the Barabati stadium in Cuttack on Friday. Fans queued up in large numbers to purchase tickets for the opening T20I that will take place on December 9. In fact, if one sees the clip carefully, you would see a stampede-like situation outside the Barabati stadium.

The stadium last hosted an international match back in February in 2025. It was the second ODI between India and England which the hosts won by four wickets. The last time India hosted South Africa at the Barabati stadium was back in 2022 in a T20I game. SA won that game by four wickets as India could not gun down a target of 149.

Abhishek Sharma's Craze?

Another reason for the spike in ticket sales for T20Is could be Abhishek Sharma, the No. 1 T20I batter in the world. He has been in ominous touch in T20Is and is a crowd puller for sure like Virat Kohli. Fans would be hoping Abhishek fires in the opener at Barabati.