WATCH | Abhishek Sharma HARASSED? Fangirl GRABS SRH Star's Hand Forcibly Ahead of IPL 2026 Clash vs RR

RR vs SRH, IPL 2026: There is no doubt that Abhishek Sharma is a popular cricketer and on Sunday it was evident. Ahead of the game in Jaipur, a fangirl grabbed Abhishek's hand which did not please the cricketer at all. It is understood that the incident took place while Abhishek was leaving the team hotel to head to the ground for the clash.

Abhishek's security intervened immediately when the incident took place. Such incidents are not uncommon in India, a country where cricket is religion and cricketers are nothing short of demi-gods. The clip has surfaced on social space and has since gone viral. Here is the clip.

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It was a night to remember for Abhishek in Jaipur as he hit a maverick 57 off 29 balls to set up the win. His 29-ball blitz featured a six and 11 fours. The southpaw has been in good form and his good start helped Hyderabad gun down a mammoth 228.

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In eight matches this season, Abhishek has amassed 380 runs at a surreal strike rate of 212.29. This includes a best score of 135 runs. He would be key to the fortunes of the Orange Army this season. With the win, Hyderabad moved up to the third spot in the points table. He is currently leading the race for the Orange Cap this season just goes to show his remarkable consistency.

The Hyderabad side would now take on Mumbai Indians in their next clash. They would have momentum on their side for the game on April 29 at the Wankhede stadium.