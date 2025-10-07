Updated 7 October 2025 at 11:24 IST
WATCH | After Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill; Yuvraj Singh Starts Preparing Prabhsimran Singh For Team India
Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh is making a huge contribution for Indian cricket. After the success of Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Yuvraj has a new disciple in Prabhsimran Singh.
Yuvraj Singh, a cricketing legend, is making a huge contribution in shaping the future of Indian cricket. After taking young Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill under his wings, Yuvraj has a new disciple in Prabhsimran. It is no secret that Abhishek and Gill are being labelled as the next big thing in Indian cricket. Both Abhishek and Gill trained under the guidance of Yuvraj and now they are dominating world cricket. Can the same happen with Prabhsimran Singh?
Prabhsimran, who has been in the domestic circuit for over two seasons now, hit a breathtaking 66-ball 100 as part of India-A in a match against their Australian counterparts in Kanpur. And now, a clip has surfaced on social space and is going viral. In the clip, you can see Yuvraj coaching Prabhsimran.
Prabhsimran is an attacking player, very similar to Abhishek. Among them, Gill is a little different as he can change his game according to situations. With Prabhsimran now working with Yuvraj, one can certainly say that the 25-year-old is in good hands.
Rise of Abhishek-Gill
Currently, Abhishek and Gill look to be the future of Indian cricket.
They have been doing well. While Gill is a three-format player, Abhishek has only featured in the T20 side - he is yet to make his ODI and Test debuts. Fans were hoping Abhishek gets picked for the ODIs versus Australia, but that did not happen. For the next few months, spotlight would be on the young Punjabi boys while Prabhsimran will strive hard under Yuvraj's guidance to make it to the Indian set-up.
