WATCH | After Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill; Yuvraj Singh Starts Preparing Prabhsimran Singh For Team India

Yuvraj Singh, a cricketing legend, is making a huge contribution in shaping the future of Indian cricket. After taking young Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill under his wings, Yuvraj has a new disciple in Prabhsimran. It is no secret that Abhishek and Gill are being labelled as the next big thing in Indian cricket. Both Abhishek and Gill trained under the guidance of Yuvraj and now they are dominating world cricket. Can the same happen with Prabhsimran Singh?

Prabhsimran, who has been in the domestic circuit for over two seasons now, hit a breathtaking 66-ball 100 as part of India-A in a match against their Australian counterparts in Kanpur. And now, a clip has surfaced on social space and is going viral. In the clip, you can see Yuvraj coaching Prabhsimran.

WATCH VIDEO

Prabhsimran is an attacking player, very similar to Abhishek. Among them, Gill is a little different as he can change his game according to situations. With Prabhsimran now working with Yuvraj, one can certainly say that the 25-year-old is in good hands.

Rise of Abhishek-Gill

Currently, Abhishek and Gill look to be the future of Indian cricket.