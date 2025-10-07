Updated 7 October 2025 at 10:41 IST
Ex-India Player Steps Down From His Role At Punjab Kings, All Set To Join BCCI's Centre of Excellence: REPORT
Punjab Kings had locked horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru earlier this year. The franchise has never won the IPL title and has played only two finals in eighteen years
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Punjab Kings' resurgence in the eighteenth season of the Indian Premier League left everybody surprised. The Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer-led side topped the leaderboard with 19 points from 14 games. The finalists of IPL 2025 won 9 out of their 14 league games, but were eventually defeated by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the summit clash of the tournament. Punjab Kings are now gearing up for the next season, and they will want to cross the final hurdle this time around.
Sunil Joshi to Part Ways with Punjab Kings: Report
Former India spinner Sunil Joshi is reportedly all set to part ways with the Punjab Kings. Joshi played a vital role in the Punjab Kings setup. The 55-year-old cited professional commitments, and he might take up a new role with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Joshi was serving as Punjab Kings' spin-bowling coach, and he is currently being speculated to be the one in line to join the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. As of now, there is no official announcement regarding the end of his stint with the two-time finalists, but a Punjab Kings official lavished praise on him while confirming his departure from the franchise.
ALSO READ | Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's Arch-Rival Returns For IND vs AUS Series, Aussie Star To Play Three-Match ODI Series Against Shubman Gill-Led Side
"He has written to us about his unavailability for the coming season. He is a good guy, and the franchise has a good equation with him. But we don't want to come in the way of someone's career growth," a Punjab Kings official said, as quoted by Cricbuzz.
Reports state that Joshi informed Punjab Kings Head Coach Ricky Ponting about his departure. Ponting assumed charge of the Punjab Kings franchise last year, and he transformed the team into an invincible force during IPL 2025.
ALSO READ | AB de Villiers Endorses India Star To Do Well On Australia Trip Amid Constant Debate On Team Selection
Dissecting Sunil Joshi's Career So Far
Between 1996 and 2001, Sunil Joshi represented India in 15 Tests and 69 ODIs. Joshi took 110 wickets across formats for India and also played four IPL games for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. It was Joshi's second stint with the Punjab Kings. His first professional commitment with the PBKS franchise came between 2020 and 2022 under Anil Kumble.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 7 October 2025 at 10:41 IST