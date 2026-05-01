WATCH | ANGRY Virat Kohli Pacified by Childhood Friend Ishant Sharma During GT-RCB IPL 2026 Match

GT vs RCB, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli lost his cool and got into a heated argument with the umpire over Jason Holder's controversial catch. But after that there was Kohli's childhood friend Ishant Sharma right beside him. A clip that has surfaced and gone viral shows how Ishant pacified an angry Kohli. What was heartwarming to see was all of Kohli's anger eventually turn into smiles. The two cricketers finally smiled and laughed like there was no tomorrow. Here is the clip that has now gone viral.

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Kohli, who was stationed near the ropes, reckoned that the catch taken by Holder was not clean.

Earlier, Shubman Gill led from the front and scored 43 runs off just 18 balls as Gujarat Titans (GT) chased down a modest 156-run target in just 15.5 overs while losing six wickets.

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Chasing a modest target, the Gujarat Titans got off to a flying start, led by their captain, Shubman Gill. He began aggressively, smashing a four and a six off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the opening over. Gill continued his assault in the next over, taking on Josh Hazlewood with three fours and two sixes, helping GT race to 36 without loss after just two overs.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 155 all out in 19.2 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 40, Kohli 28; Arshad Khan 3-22, Rashid Khan 2-19, Jason Holder 2-29) lost to Gujarat Titans 158/6 in 15.5 overs ( Shubman Gill 43, Jos Buttler 39; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3-28, Romario Shepherd 2-30) by four wickets