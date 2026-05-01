WATCH | Virat Kohli's FIERY Send-Off to Shubman Gill During GT-RCB IPL 2026 Match is Unmissable

GT vs RCB, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli is one of the most-looked upto cricketers and hence his conduct is always under the scanner. Spotlight was on Kohli on Thursday as well when RCB took on Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. And Kohli was pumped up. That was evident when Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill was dismissed.

Gill perished for a blazing 18-ball 43. Gill got his side off to a flyer and hence realising the importance of the wicket, Kohli broke into a fiery celebration. After grasping onto the catch, Kohli threw the ball aggressively on the ground. It was evident what the Gill wicket meant for the RCB side. Here is Kohli's celebration.

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It is unfortunate to see Kohli break into such celebrations. It is no secret that Gill looks upto Kohli and for the GT captain to see his idol behave in such fashion is not right. After the game, the two cricketers were seen bonding with each other as if nothing had happened just exemplifies the professional in them.

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Surely lessons to be learnt for RCB from the clash as they lost the game by four wickets. There is no doubt the batting could have done better. RCB are currently second in the points table, while GT are on the fifth spot.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 155 all out in 19.2 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 40, Kohli 28; Arshad Khan 3-22, Rashid Khan 2-19, Jason Holder 2-29) lost to Gujarat Titans 158/6 in 15.5 overs ( Shubman Gill 43, Jos Buttler 39; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3-28, Romario Shepherd 2-30) by four wickets