WATCH | Anil Kumble Hilariously Mimics KL Rahul's Dismissal During 2nd Test in Guwahati

Ind vs SA: Chasing 549 with roughly four sessions left in the Test, KL Rahul, who is technically solid, was expected to be one of the key players if India wanted to draw the ongoing Guwahati Test versus South Africa. But unfortunately, at the stroke of stumps on Day 4, Rahul perished to a ripper from Simon Harmer. Rahul came on the front foot and looked to close the face of the bat and tap it on the leg-side.

Unfortunately, he missed it completely and the ball clipped the wicket - Rahul was bowled. Following his dismissal, the cameras panned to the commentary box where former India cricketer Anil Kumble was spotted mimicking Rahul's dismissal. Here is the clip of that.

Calling it a ‘wonderful’ delivery, he reckoned Rahul committed to the shot ‘too early’ and that led to his downfall.

“It was a wonderful off-spinner’s delivery from Simon Harmer. But KL committed to the shot far too early without reaching the pitch,” Kumble said on-air.

“The amount of revolutions Harmer put on it gave him that dip, and because KL didn’t negate it with his feet, he was always in danger," he added.