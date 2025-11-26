'Naya Sunil Narine?' Gautam Gambhir's Move to Send Kuldeep Yadav at No. 3 During 2nd Test in Guwahati Test Faces Heavy Backlash

Ind vs SA: India coach Gautam Gambhir faced immense heat on social space over his Kuldeep Yadav move. The specialist wrist-spinner was sent at No. 3 during the ongoing Guwahati Test after KL Rahul perished early. Kuldeep saw off the remaining few overs as the nightwatchman. But on Day 5, he could not last long as he departed for five off 38 balls. Kuldeep was sent to protect the remaining batters, but once he departed - Dhruv Jurel followed suit as all he lasted was three balls which meant the ploy to protect the rest of the batters failed.

And that is why Gambhir is getting trolled by fans. Here are some of the comments made by the fans after Jurel perished soon after Kuldeep's dismissal.

Fans are comparing the move to promote Kuldeep to Sunil Narine. During Gambhir's tenure with Kolkata Knight Riders as coach he had made Narine open and that proved to be a successful move and hence the comparison.

'Naya Sunil Narine?'

Embarrassment Loading

An embarrassing whitewash is on the cards as India are reeling at 60 for five in their second essay in Guwahati.

