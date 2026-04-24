'We Will Think And Discuss': Mahela Jayawardene Offers Honest Assessment After CSK Dismantle Mumbai Indians At Wankhede

Chennai Super Kings inflicted a crushing 1-3 run loss on the Mumbai Indians to grind up their 3rd win in IPL 2026. MI looked like a shoddy outfit as CSK outplayed them both in batting and bowling on Thursday. Propelled by Sanju Samson's fiery IPL century, the five-time IPL champions notched up one of their biggest wins in IPL history.

Mahela Jayawardene Opened Up After Painful Loss

The loss has further solidified CSK's presence in the playoff race, but it has complicated MI's road to the last four. The five-time champions snapped their losing run with a huge 99-run victory over the Gujarat Titans. But they failed to capitalise on the momentum, and CSK rose to the occasion to take advantage of MI's poor show.

The loss has now left Mumbai with a mountain to climb, and they cannot put a foot wrong from here on. Ahead of their next home encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad, MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene reflected on the disappointing loss.

He said, “We have managed just four points from seven matches. Disappointed to have lost this game. We lost our rhythm in the two powerplays itself, first with the ball and then with the bat. We have a break now, we will think and discuss what we need to do in the next seven games.”

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Rohit Sharma missed out again as he continued to recover from a hamstring injury.