WATCH | Arshdeep Singh FLOUTS BCCI Rule; Travels With Girlfriend in PBKS Team Bus During IPL 2026 Season

LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has not had the best of season at the IPL, be it on-the-field or off it. Off-the-field he has been accused of passing team information to his girlfriend, who in turn has allegedly passed it on to bookies. Following this development, the Board of Control of Cricket in India came up with the rule that family members or girlfriends cannot travel with the player in the team bus.

Despite the move by the Indian board, Arshdeep has been seen flouting it. Recently, a clip has surfaced on social space which shows Arshdeep's girlfriend, actress and model Samreen Kaur taking the team bus after arriving in Lucknow from Dharamsala. Here is the clip.

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Arshdeep also faced backlash for his racist remarks to Tilak Varma.

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In what has not been a top season for the left-arm pacer, he has picked up 14 wickets at an average of 34.93, his highest for a season since 2022. Though his wicket-taking has been just about average, he has struggled to be the key match-winner for PBKS like he was in the past few years.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had earlier confirmed that the board had noticed multiple “anomalies and irregularities” involving franchises and players this season.

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As of May 2026, the BCCI has enforced new rules mandating that Indian cricketers use the team bus for all matches and practice sessions, with personal vehicles banned. The guidelines also bar family members from the team bus and limit access for unauthorized personnel to improve team unity and discipline.