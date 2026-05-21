Hardik Pandya PUNISHED by BCCI; MI Captain Fined For Breach of IPL's Code of Conduct During Match vs KKR

KKR vs MI, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been fined 10 per cent of his match fees and accumulated one demerit point. The incident featuring the MI captain occurred on the 4th ball of the 10th over of the second innings of the match, when he, while walking back to his run-up, knocked the bails of the wicket with force.

Pandya PUNISHED

Pandya was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match.”

Pandya admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by Match Referee - Rajiv Seth.

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Pandya has had a season to forget. He did not come good with the bat and even with the ball, he was not up to the mark. There are whispers that Pandya may be released by MI once the season comes to an end.

After the four-wicket loss against Kolkata, Pandya said that he reckoned MI were 20 runs short of where they would have wanted to be.

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"As a batting group, we were 20 short. I think we lost a lot of wickets in powerplay, but if Tilak and I would have stayed longer, and we had stitched a couple of more partnerships and got those 15-20 runs, I think we would have had a decent chance," Pandya said at the post-match presentation.