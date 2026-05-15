WATCH | Arshdeep Singh MOCKS Tilak Varma Openly After MI Edge PBKS in IPL 2026 Match; Calls Him 'Oye Andhere'

PBKS vs MI, IPL 2026: In a ridiculous incident which took place ahead of the Punjab versus Mumbai clash in Dharamsala, Arshdeep Singh was spotted mocking Tilak Varma openly in what seemed like the hotel waiting area. In the clip that was shared by Arsheep, he refers to Varma as ‘oye andhere’. While it comes across as racist, Varma seems to be okay with it as he handles the situation with calm, composure and a smile. The left-arm pacer also pointed towards Tilak’s teammate Naman Dhir, calling him the real “noor” from Punjab, with “noor” meaning light. Here is the clip that has now gone viral.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, Varma emerged as the big star from Thursday night in Dharamsala as his 33-ball 75* helped Mumbai edge Punjab in a tricky chase. His efforts also earned him the player of the match award. Claiming that he loves chasing games, Varma believes that also helps his game.

‘Love finishing games’

"I always say that I love finishing games, but playing in the World Cup and playing quite a few international games for the country helps me (understand) how to finish games, and you get that experience and confidence. So with that, I think I keep improving my game," Varma said at the post-match presentation.

Advertisement