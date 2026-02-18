WATCH | Babar Azam's New Warm-up Routine Goes Viral Ahead of Pakistan's T20 World Cup Game vs Namibia

Pak vs Nam: Babar Azam is a very popular cricketer in Pakistan. The veteran cricketer has not been in good form lately with the bat and has hence been facing constant criticism. Not long back, a warm-up session of Babar went viral. In that clip, it was not exactly how warm-ups are done and hence the clip gained attention. Now, ahead of the Pakistan's final group-stage game against Namibia - another clip of Babar has surfaced online where he is doing a different kind of a routine. This clip too is gaining eyeballs for it's uniqueness. In the clip, Babar is seen squatting and fans are finding it hilarious.

There is a lot of uncertainty over whether Babar would be featuring in the last group-stage game or not. There are reports that claim Fakhar Zaman may replace Babar. For Pakistan, it is a must-win game against Namibia. In case they lose, they could be eliminated from the marquee event.

The Men in Green slipped to third place in the points table after a humiliating 61-run loss to India. They are just below the United States of America in the current points table with India on top with three wins in three games.

Men in Green Favourites

It should be a walk in the park for Pakistan, but knowing them over the years - they are highly capable of self-destruction and that is something they would dearly like to avoid. The fans would hope that rain does not intervene and play spoilsport. If rain washes away the game, Pakistan will go through to the Super 8 as points would then be shared. All Pakistan have to ensure is a loss against Namibia in Colombo on Wednesday.