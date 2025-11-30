WATCH: 'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis Defies Gravity, Pulls Off Low-Flying Stunner To Dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad In MS Dhoni's Hometown

India's 1st ODI match against South Africa, which is currently underway in Ranchi, saw several record-breaking moments on day one. The match saw former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma break the record for most sixes in an ODI with 353 sixes. This was a record that was previously held by ex-cricketer Shahid Afridi.

Another such talked-about moment came in the 27th over of the match, which saw the dismissal of Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad. South African player Dewald Brevis displayed a one-handed stunner to dismiss the CSK captain. Gaikwad went for a cut on Baartman's ball; however, Dewald Brevis, who was fielding at the gully, took an absolute stunner by diving to his right to pluck the ball out of the air.

Dewald Brevis Took A Spectacular Catch To Dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad

The South African player's stunning catch cheaply dismissed the Indian player for eight runs off 14 balls at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi. With this wicket, Team India lost their third wicket for 183 runs.

This was Ruturaj Gaikwad's first 50-over match since 2023; however, the batter failed to make this one count. Gaikwad was called for the ODI after returning with scores of 117, 68*, and 25 for India A in the One-Day format against South Africa A.

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Delight The Fans With Their Partnership

Indian player Yashasvi Jaiswal went back to the pavilion early in the match, leaving Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to steady the Indian ship. The duo put on a 136-run partnership before Sharma, who smashed three sixes and five boundaries, was dismissed for 57 off 51 balls by Marco Jansen.