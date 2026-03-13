WATCH | BCCI VP Reacts to Sunrisers' Controversial Signing Off PAK's Abrar Ahmed in The Hundred: 'Not in Our Domain'

The Hundred: The Board of Control for Cricket in India vice-president Rajeev Shukla has reacted to the signing off Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed. As per Shukla, it is not IPL and hence the Indian board will not have any say on this. Shukla's comments come amid massive backlash for Sunrisers franchise for buying the Pakistan mystery spinner.

Rajeev Shukla said: "...It is not in our domain (IPL), they have done it for some foreign league...They will have to take a call; we cannot do anything."

One would have expected the BCCI to take a stern stance like they did in the case of Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman, but nothing of that kind will happen here because the Hundred is not run by the Indian board.

