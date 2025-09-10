Updated 10 September 2025 at 15:29 IST
WATCH | BCCI's Latest Viral Video Shows Sanju Samson on The Bench, Does That Mean he Misses India-UAE Asia Cup 2025 Clash?
Asia Cup 2025: We are hours away from the start of India's campaign in the continental tournament and there is still much-speculation over Sanju Samson's spot in the playing XI.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Asia Cup 2025: With hours left to go for the start of India's Asia Cup 2025 opener against the UAE on Wednesday, there is still a lot of speculation over will Sanju Samson be in the playing XI or not. While speculations are ongoing, the Board of Control of Cricket in India has posted a clip on their social media pages of the side training.
In the clip that is now going viral, one can spot Sanju Samson on the bench at the end of the clip. Now, seeing Samson on the bench has got fans talking. Some reckon it is a hint dropped by the Indian board, while others are still guessing.
‘Samson Benched’
Meanwhile, Samson has been in ominous form lately in the KCL. He is coming into the tournament on the back of a good run and hence it would be surprising if he does not get picked in the playing XI.
India Start Favourites
There is no doubt that India will start overwhelming favourites. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will look to defend their title. India will play UAE, Pakistan and Oman in the group stage. The summit clash would take place on September 28 in Dubai.
India's Probable XI: Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 10 September 2025 at 15:14 IST