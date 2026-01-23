Former India Cricketer Fires Back At Bangladesh’s Move to Boycott T20 World Cup 2026: 'No Team Has Complained'

Former India cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin has clapped back at the Bangladesh government's decision to boycott the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

All of the Bangla Tigers' matches were supposed to take place in India, but their local government has announced a boycott due to the heightened political turmoil between the two nations.

The India-Bangladesh cricketing ties took a deep hit when the Kolkata Knight Riders released Mustafizur Rahman upon the BCCI's instructions amid the continued oppression of the Hindu minorities in the region.

The BCB has since chickened out from sending their team to India for the T20 World Cup, citing security concerns, and appealed to the ICC to shift their matches to Sri Lanka.

Azharuddin Calls Out Bangladesh's Decision To Boycott T20 World Cup

Mohammed Azharuddin opined that Bangladesh's not travelling to India for the T20 World Cup is their own loss and that they cannot raise an issue over security, as several matches have happened, with New Zealand currently touring the country for a white-ball series.

The former Indian cricketer reiterated that the country is secure, and Bangladesh not allowing their team to travel to India would be a huge loss for their players.

“If they don't come, it's their loss. They cannot complain about our security system. A lot of international matches are going on, and no team has complained. If they don't come, it will be their loss and a loss for their players.

Our country is very secure. All the teams are playing. New Zealand are currently playing in India, and South Africa played just a few days ago," Mohammed Azharuddin said to ANI.

Azharuddin further added that the ICC cannot shift the World Cup matches since the schedule has been announced, and it would be difficult to shift matches at this stage.

BCB At Crossroads As Bangladesh Government Announces Boycott

The ICC has recently rejected Bangladesh Cricket's appeal to move their T20 World Cup matches out of India due to security concerns. It led to the Bangladesh government boycotting the upcoming ICC extravaganza.