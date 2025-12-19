WATCH | Ben Stokes Gutted in Anger After Mitchell Starc Clean Bowls Him During 3rd Ashes Test

Ashes 2025: Captain Ben Stokes was fighting a lone battle on Day 4 of the ongoing 3rd Ashes Test in Adelaide. He was 18 runs shy of a triple-figure score when Michell Starc clean bowled him with a ripper. Following his dismissal off the first ball off the 85th over, Stokes was fuming in anger as he was gutted with himself for missing the delivery. The ball nipped back a touch after pitching and that is what did Stokes in. It was the 12th time in Tests that Starc had gotten rid of Stokes. The England captain perished for a gritty 82 off 198 balls. Stokes stitched a crucial 106-run stand with Jofra Archer to help his team fightback.

Starc was pumped up after sending Stokes packing, just shows what the wicket meant. Here is how Stokes reacted after being clean bowled by Starc.

Meanwhile, England are in a spot of bother of losing the third Test as well. For the unversed, England are already trailing 0-2 in the ongoing Ashes series. To be honest, England need a miracle to turn it around from here.

Australia Dominate

After getting a lead of 85 runs, Australia did not start their second essay well as they lost opener Jake Weatherald for merely a run. Brydon Carse trapped him leg-before wicket. After that, Marnus Labuschagne got a start but could not make it big as he was dismissed for 13. At the time of filing the copy, Australia have got their second innings back on track all thanks to Travis Head and Usman Khawaja. The hosts have a lead of 217 runs with Head on 70* and Khawaja on 38*.

