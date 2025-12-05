Updated 5 December 2025 at 17:13 IST
WATCH | Best Ashes Catch Ever? Will Jacks Takes One-Handed Screamer to Send Steve Smith Packing During 2nd Test
Ashes 2025: Steve Smith was in the groove and looking dangerous from an English point of view and it needed a special effort to send him packing and that came from Will Jacks.
Ashes 2025: Stand-in Australia captain Steve Smith was looking dangerous from an England point of view on Friday during Day 2 of the second Test at the Gabba. He was on 61 and looking all set to get another three-figure score. That is when Brydon Carse tested him with a short ball. Smith tried to take it on. He hit it and it seemed it would go for a single to fine leg, but Will Jacks at backward square leg caught it with one hand. Smith did get into an awkward position while trying to hook it and that did not allow him to keep the ball down.
The catch taken by Jacks is easily one of the best of all-time. Here is the special catch.
Smith perished for 61 off 85 balls. His knock featured five fours and two sixes. Smith made headlines on Friday as he batted with a black strip under his eyes, that grabbed all the attention.
Australia in Box Seat at Gabba
The hosts are in control of the ongoing 2nd Test after two days. Australia have a 44-run lead and they also have four wickets in hand. Alex Carey and Michael Neser are in the middle and they would continue to pile on more runs on the third day. Brydon Carse with three wickets to his name was the pick of the English bowlers. Captain Ben Stokes also picked up two wickets.
Interesting to see Australia's approach on Day 3 of the ongoing Test in Brisbane.
For the unversed, Australia already have a 1-0 lead in the series after their win at Perth.
