WATCH: Captain Temba Bavuma Gets Emotional As South Africa End ICC Title Drought After Beating Australia In WTC 2025 Final

Temba Bavuma gets emotional after South Africa's win over Australia in WTC 2025 Final | Image: X (Screengrab)

WTC 2025 Final: Temba Bavuma-led South Africa clinched a historic five-wicket win over Pat Cummins' Australia in the Final match of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025, at the iconic Lord's in London, on Saturday, June 11th.

With the win over the mighty Aussies, South Africa have broken the 27-year curse of not winning an ICC trophy. The WTC 2023-2025 mace is the Proteas' first ICC title since 1998.

Temba Bavuma Gets Emotional After Winning WTC 2025 Final

Following the victory, South African players and coaching staff on the Lord's balcony started hugging each other. But it was the Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma who stayed composed after the win. As soon as Kyle Verreynne got the winning run for South Africa, Temba Bavuma got emotional and covered his face. Later, the South African skipper composed himself and started clapping for his side's historic win.

South Africa opener Aiden Markram was named the 'Player of the Match' in the WTC 2025 Final following his stupendous performance at Lord's. Markram showcased a disappointing performance in the first inning. However, it was the 30-year-old's 136-run knock in the second inning that helped the Proteas chase down the 282-run target.

Temba Bavuma also deserves equal credit for the win. It was the Proteas skipper's solid partnership of 147 runs with Aiden Markram, which helped the South Africans clinch a dominating win at the iconic Lord's.

Recapping South Africa's Win Over Australia In WTC 2025 Final

South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl against Australia. Temba Bavuma's decision helped the Proteas to end their ICC title drought.

It was Steve Smith's (66 runs from 112 balls) and Beau Webster's (72 runs from 92 balls) crucial knocks that helped Australia power to 212 in the first inning.

Kagiso Rabada led the Proteas bowling attack with his five-wicket haul. Marco Jansen also bagged three wickets in the first inning.

South Africa suffered badly in their first inning as they were bundled out at 138. David Bedingham was the highest run-scorer among his teammates after scoring 45 runs from 111 balls.

During Australia's second inning, Australia collapsed badly in front of the South African bowling attack. But still, the Aussies took a lead of 281 runs following Mitchell Starc's clutch knock.

Kagiso Rabada once again took four wickets and helped South Africa restrict the Aussies to 207.