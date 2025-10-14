WATCH | 'CSK Mein Zaroorat Hai': Sai Sudharsan Hilariously Asked to Leave Gujarat Titans Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Ind vs WI: Sai Sudarshan has been a star in the IPL and that has also played an important role in him getting picked for the national side. Sudarshan, who is currently featuring in the second and last Test against West Indies in Delhi, got a stunning piece of advise from a random fan. The fan was heard asking him to leave his current franchise Gujarat Titans and move to Chennai Super Kings as the southern-based franchise apparently needs him.

The southpaw was lapped up by the Titans in 2022, and since then - he has delivered for the side. In 40 outings over the last three seasons, he has amassed 1793 runs, this features two centuries and 12 fifties. The run tally included his Orange-Cap winning season in 2025, where he amassed 759 runs in 15 matches.

WATCH VIDEO

‘CSK me jarurat hai’

“Gujarat se nikal jao, CSK me jarurat hai (leave Gujarat Titans, we need you at CSK).” The fan gave this suggestion on Day 4 of the ongoing Test when he was having a snack near the boundary ropes. For the unversed, CSK had a forgetful 2025 season where they finished last. They would dearly love to have Sudarshan on their side.