WATCH | Rohit Sharma is GOD? Fan Touches Ex-India Captain's Feet in Heartwarming Gesture Ahead of Australia Tour

Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma is arguably the best white-ball cricketer of the generation and despite having called it a day from T20Is and Tests - his popularity has not dipped one bit. Rohit is currently practicing regularly ahead of his comeback for the national side in Australia. After one of his sessions on Monday, a fan got close to Rohit and touched his feet.

WATCH VIDEO

If you look at the clip that is doing the rounds on social media, you will find the net bowler first gets a picture clicked with the former India captain and then he goes down on his knees and in a heartwarming gesture touches Rohit's feet, who blesses him as well. Here is the clip that has gone viral.

For the unversed, Rohit is returning to international cricket after a long gap. He last featured in the Champions Trophy earlier in the year where he led the side to the title. Spotlight will firmly be on him to see how he fares as there is much speculation around his ODI future.

Will Rohit Play 2027 ODI WC?

All the talk is around this, Rohit has made it clear that he wants to be there.