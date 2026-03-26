WATCH | David Warner Loses Cool During PSL 2026 Captains Meet in Pakistan: 'Got Some School Kids Here'

PSL 2026: Karachi Kings captain David Warner lost his cool during the Captains Meet event. During the event on Wednesday, Warner, who was interrupted while he was speaking, openly called the other captains seated beside him ‘school kids’. He said this because Marnus Labuschagne, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Afridi were laughing.

"What's going on, gentlemen? Apologies, we've got some school kids in here," Warner responded when he felt distracted.

Warner was asked about his team's chances and he was answering the that when he felt distracted. The particular clip has gone viral.

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Warner claimed that the Kings did a good job at the auction and that they have a good bunch of players and are looking forward to doing well in the 11th season of PSL.

Will PSL Happen?

There is much speculation over the future of the PSL - will it happen or won't it happen? The first game takes place tonight between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen.

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"The Prime Minister requested all of Pakistan to restrict their movements because of the fuel crisis. We closed schools and instituted work from home and increased the number of Eid holidays. We don't know how long this war will last," PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Karachi Kings squad for PSL 2026: David Warner (C), Aqib Ilyas, Azam Khan (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Muhammad Waseem, Saad Baig, Salman Agha, Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Aziz, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Ihsanullah, Khuzaima Tanveer, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hamza, Adam Zampa, Rizwanullah

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