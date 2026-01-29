WATCH | Dog Enters Ground During Ind-NZ 4th T20I in Vizag; Fans Say 'What is Mohsin Naqvi Doing?'

India vs New Zealand: Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi became a butt of all jokes after a dog entered the field of play on Wednesday during the fourth T20I game between India and New Zealand in Vizag. The incident took place in the first half of the match when the home side, India, were fielding.

The dog barged in from nowhere as none could spot it initially. After taking a stroll around the ground the dog casually left without harming anyone whatsoever. Now, fans are hilariously claiming that it was PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi at the ground. Here is the clip.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, here are the comments that followed.

Naqvi after meeting the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Shariff, on Monday said that the final call on their T20 World Cup participation would be made on Friday. It is understood that the PCB is going to send their team to Sri Lanka for the mega event for which they have already booked the tickets.

Pakistan T20 WC Schedule

The Men in Green are scheduled to play their tournament opener against the Netherlands on February 7.

Pakistan T20 WC squad: Salman Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) Usman Tariq