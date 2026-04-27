WATCH | Fan Fight in IPL 2026; Heartbroken CSK Supporter Vents Anger on Random RCB Counterpart Following Loss vs GT

CSK vs GT, IPL 2026: It will not be unfair to say that CSK were outplayed by Gujarat Titans on Sunday at the Chepauk. In their den, they were beaten by eight wickets. It is no secret that CSK fans are one of the most loyal and they seemed to have lost their cool given the nature of the loss.

After the game, things got ugly when fans and spectators were looking to leave the ground. In an untoward incident, a CSK fan vented his anger on a random RCB fan. This is not the first time hooliganism of such kind has happened. Here is the clip that has now gone viral.

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It would be interesting to see if the IPL Governing Council looks into this matter and takes action against it.

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How Titans Won

A fluent half-century from Sai Sudharsan, along with vital contributions from Shubman Gill and Jos Butler, guided the Gujarat Titans (GT) to a comfortable 8-wicket victory.

GT displayed a clinical run-chase. Sai, Gill and Butler, GT’s top three, got the job done for the visitors, getting their fourth win of the season to climb up to the fifth spot in the points table.

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Titans’ win with 20 balls to spare is their second biggest victory against CSK at Chepauk, only behind KKR’s 59-ball win last season chasing 104.