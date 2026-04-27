Shubman Gill CHEEKILY Trolls CSK With Yellow Whistle After GT Win IPL 2026 Match? Pic Goes VIRAL

CSK vs GT, IPL 2026: It was a day to forget for the Chennai Super Kings fans as they were beaten by Gujarat Titans at home. To be honest, the Titans annihilated the Super Kings by eight wickets. But what stole the show was captain Shubman Gill's cheeky move. Following the win, Gill took to social space and posted a picture from inside the flight.

‘Nandri Chennai’

Gill captioned the picture as: ‘Nandri Chennai’, which means ‘thank you’. It was the yellow whistle that he held in his hand in the picture that became the talking point. Fans started speculating if Gill was trying to insult the CSK fans. In fact, Gill's move earned him a lot of unnecessary flak as well.

"Really happy. To get a win like that here is always difficult in this part of India, so really happy with the win. Yeah, apart from the last four or five overs of fielding, I think it was a pretty good effort from us out there. Actually, I was a little bit confused whether to bowl first or bat first on this wicket. But I think we bowled pretty well in the powerplay, and powerplay has been one of the areas where consistently we have done well. And if I have to be really critical, finishing the innings has been a little bit of concern for us, and hopefully, in the upcoming matches, we improve on that," Gill said at the post-match presentation.