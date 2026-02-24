WATCH | Gautam Gambhir-Abhishek Sharma RIFT? India Coach Spotted Having Intense Chat With Opener

T20 World Cup 2026: Is everything alright in the Indian dressing-room? Such speculations started doing the rounds after a clip surfaced on social space which shows coach Gautam Gambhir having an intense chat with out-of-form opener Abhishek Sharma while the team was traveling to Chennai for their next Super 8 clash versus Zimbabwe. While Gambhir was trying to explain something to Abhishek, one can see assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate joining in the conversation. Here is the viral clip.

Not much can be figured out over what the chat is all about, but by the looks of it - it could be about his recent performances. Abhishek is a gun player, in fact - the best in the world in the format - and hence his poor form is really hurting the side. After getting three consecutive ducks, Abhishek finally got off-the-mark against South Africa in the Super 8 game. He scored 15 before perishing.

India lost against South Africa by 76 runs. The loss has hurt their chances of making the semi-final.

Can India Make Semis?

It will be difficult, but not impossible. India would have to win their remaining Super 8 games against Zimbabwe and then against West Indies. They would also have to depend on a few other results as well which means things are not exactly in their own hands now. There are whispers that Sanju Samson could be brought back into the XI in place of Tilak Varma. The other change on the cards is the return of Axar Patel in the side. The game will take place on Fenruary 26 at the Chepauk.