'Rohit Sharma Never Used Jasprit Bumrah Like This': Mohammed Kaif Questions Captain Suryakumar Yadav's Tactic

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav has been facing the backlash ever since India lost against South Africa in their first Super 8 game on Sunday. His tactics are being questioned. While all the scrutiny happens around Suryakumar's captaincy, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif reckons Suryakumar has not been using pacer Jasprit Bumrah well. Kaif cited how former India captain Rohit Sharma used the premier pacer to get the best out of him.

‘Rohit Never Used Bumrah Like This’

"We lost the match between the 7th and 15th over. You used Bumrah's two overs early and kept the remaining two for the death. But Rohit Sharma never used Bumrah like this," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

"He bowled one over in the middle to break a partnership. There is a big gap between his spells. There is no bigger match-winner in this team than Bumrah. They need to bowl him for just one over in the powerplay, and then get him to bowl the 11th or 12th," he added.

There is no doubt that Bumrah is an asset to have. He is someone who can turn games on it's head. And hence his four overs become extremely important in a T20 game. Interesting to see how Suryakumar plans to use his services in the remaining Super 8 games versus Zimbabwe and West Indies.

Bumrah vs SA

He bowled two overs in the power-play, picking up the crucial wickets of Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton. Apart from Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, all the Indian bowlers took a beating from Proteas batters.

Bumrah was brought back into the attack in the 17th over of the innings; till then, the Proteas were firmly in control at 152-5 with Tristan Stubbs on the crease.

South Africa snapped India's 12-match unbeaten streak at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup as they handed the defending champions a 76-run defeat in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

This was India's second-biggest defeat by runs in all T20 Internationals behind the 80-run defeats against New Zealand in Wellington in 2019. In T20 World Cup history, India suffered their biggest defeat.

India's loss of 76 runs against South Africa has tightened their qualification scenarios for the semi-finals. The Men in Blue will have to win the remaining two games with a good net run rate to keep their hopes of defending the T20 World Cup alive.